Emergency Dispatches: December 20, 2018

At 10:00 am Attala Deputies were called to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on highway 12 west. The caller said it was located near Hurricane Church. Deputies arrived on scene to find a large motor home blocking both east ans west bound lanes. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that the driver attempted to turn around when they became stuck. A large wrecker was called to remove the motor home and clear the roadway. Traffic was completely blocked for close to an hour. No injuries were reported.

At 2:16 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS Along with City Fire were called to highway 12 at the highway 35 north intersection for a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located near CVS Pharmacy. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there were no lanes of traffic blocked. No injuries were reported.