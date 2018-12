At 6:11 pm Attala Deputies along with the The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a one vehicle MA near Carmack Fish House. The caller said they hit a deer. No injuries were reported. They said they just needed a report.

At 6:36 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of South Hunting Street for a report of indecent exposure. When the subject saw officers he fled on foot and was last seen running behind the Attala County Library.