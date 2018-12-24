Emergency Dispatches: December 24, 2018

At 9:37 am Kosciusko Police were called to Silky Clean Car Wash on highway 12 west for a report of a possible B&E.

At 1:15 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 2215 in the Ethel Community. The caller said that the driver of a tractor was bush-hogging and got pinned in between a tree and the steering wheel. Medics were notified that he have back injuries. An Air Ambulance was called in to transport the patient to a Jackson hospital for medical treatment. The ground unit met with the air ambulance at the practice field at the Coliseum in Kosciusko.

At 4:04 pm Attala Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to 12 east in McCool for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said they hit a dog. There were no injuries reported. they just needed a report.