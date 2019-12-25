Emergency Dispatches: December 25, 2019

At 4:57 am Attala deputies were called to a one vehicle accident on highway 429. The caller said he hit a deer but he was uninjured. The airbags did deploy and he was unable to drive the vehicle.

At 4:47 pm Kosciusko Police were called Hickory Hills to for a report of a “bird trapped in an apartment”

At 6:18 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said someone hit a tree approximately 10 miles from Kosciusko. Emergency personnel were unable to locate the accident in Attala County.

At 6:31 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said someone hit a deer on highway 12 east near Attala Road 2135. No injuries were reported.

At 8:08 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA on West Adams Street in front of Sweeny Apartments. No injuries were reported.

At 8:44 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS Ethel and McCool Volunteers responded to a report of a truck fire on Attala Road 2140. The caller said his pasture had caught fire as well.