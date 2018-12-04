Emergency Dispatches: December 4, 2018

At 10:51 am Kosciusko City Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Natchez Street for a report of a gas leak. The caller said there was also a fire in close proximity to the escaping gas. Firefighters arrived on scene and found that a crew was clearing debris and hit a gas line. Crews had a controlled burn on location but according to Chief Burdine with the Kosciusko Fire Department it was at a safe distance and downwind from the leak. MedStat was dispatched to the scene in case medical services were needed. Atmos was called to the scene to repair the damage. No injuries were reported.