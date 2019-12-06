Emergency Dispatches: December 6, 2019

At 6:56 am Attala Deputies were called to Long Creek Elementary School for a report of a minor auto accident.

At 7:46 am Kosciusko Police responded to an auto accident at McDonald’s on highway 12 west.

At 10:27 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 500 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a B&E.

At 1:45 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Aponaug Park for a report of a truck doing donuts.

At 2:52 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a hit and run on highway 35 bypass near Wendys’. No injuries were reported.