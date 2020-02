At 9:52 pm on Monday night Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 12 west near Attala Road 4221. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified medics that that had two patients.

At 4:55 Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 2102 for a report of a downed pine tree in the road. Deputies called for beat 2 Supervisor to be notified.