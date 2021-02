9:53am – Animal Control was called to Thornton Street for an aggressive dog.

2:39pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a call on West South Street for a dispute over property.

3:25pm – Kosciusko Police, Attala County Deputies, and Attala Central Fire responded to a 2 vehicle accident on South Natchez Street.

3:28pm – Carmack Fire responded to a fire alarm at a home on Attala Road 3022.