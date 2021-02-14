Emergency Dispatches: February 13

1:48am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at a home on Taylor Street.

2:56am – Attala Deputies were called to a pileup at the Durant County Line on Hwy. 12 West. There was 1 minor injury.

4:35am – Attala Deputies responded to calls of downed tree on Attala Road 4120.

4:44am – Attala Deputies responded to a minor car accident on Hwy. 12 West. Injuries were reported.

6:17am – Attala Deputies were called to a two car accident on the Yockanookany River Bridge. No injuries were reported.

6:30am – Kosciusko Police were called to a one car accident on Hwy 12 bypass. No injuries were reported.

8:03am – Attala Deputies responded to a one car accident on Hwy. 12 West. The car was on it’s side but no injuries were reported.

9:27am – Kosciusko Police were called to a home on Aponaug Road for reports of a stolen van.

10:10am – Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a house fire on Pullen Street.

11:21am – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor accident in the Kangaroo Crossing parking lot.

12:07pm – Attala Deputies responded to calls of a burglary on Pope Street in Ethel.

12:52pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a home on West Adams Street for a person trespassing.

3:18pm – Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to a 1 car accident in the Walmart Parking Lot. Injuries were reported.

4:14pm – Attala Deputies responded to a home on Hwy. 35 South for an alarm going off.

7:32pm – Attala Fire and Attala Deputies responded to a multiple car accident on Hwy. 19 South at Low Butcher Bridge. No injuries were reported.