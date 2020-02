At 3:19 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of KFC for a minor fender bender. No injuries were reported.

At 9:09 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA on Lee Street. The caller said a car left the road and hit a tree. No injuries to report.

At 4:45 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko Group Home on Love Road for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries to report.