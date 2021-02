4:08am – City Fire were called to a home on Allen Street due to a fire in a bathroom of the home. No injuries were reported.

1:48pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute at storage units near Baptist-Attala hospital,

2:09pm – Attala Central Fire and Attala Deputies were called to a two car accident on Hwy. 35 North near Sugar Creek. No injuries were reported.