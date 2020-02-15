Emergency Dispatches: February 15, 2020

At 5:25 am Attala Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 43 south. The caller said a delivery truck was stuck inn the mud.

At 11:30 am Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to14 west just off highway 43 south for a report of a grass fire in a yard near a structure. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and cleared at 12:11 pm.

At 6:17 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west in front of Witt’s Quick Stop. One person was transported by MedStat to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.



At 6:28 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west near the VFW. No medical transport was given. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.