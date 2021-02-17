Emergency Dispatches: February 17

- 1:34am – Attala Deputies were called to assist a stuck 18-wheeler near the Carroll County line on Hwy. 35 North.
- 4:24am – Kosciusko Police responded to a residence on North Natchez Street due to an alarm going off.
- 8:07am – Kosiusko Police were called to the parking lot of Dollar Tree after reports of breaking/entering involving a car.
- 9:28 am- Kosciusko City Fire and Kosciusko Police were called to a car fire in the parking lot of Kangaroo Crossing.
- 9:40 am – Kosciusko police were called to the scene of a two car wreck at the intersection of East Jefferson and Smythe Streets. No injuries were reported.
