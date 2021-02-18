Emergency Dispatches: February 18

- 3:09 am – Emergency officials were called to Hwy 14 E approximately 5 miles from the Attala/Winston County line for a report of a tree blocking the road.
- 6:23 am – Attala deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to Hwy 35 north near Attala Road 3102 where a vehicle had collided with a tree in the road. The caller told dispatchers that he was not injured, but was stuck.
- 6:31 am – Tree reported across the road near 6688 Hwy 43 South.
- 7:05 am – The Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to a transformer fire at 231 W South Street. When firefighters arrived, they determined that a pine tree limb on the line was causing the smoke.
- 8:00 am – The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 35 near Whit’s Kwik Foods was reported to be out.
- 9:19 am – MHP reported a vehicle stuck in the road on Hwy 35 North near the Attala County Health Department.
- 1:35 pm – A caller reported that she was stuck in the ditch on Hwy 35 just north of Sugar Creek. The caller said an 18-wheeler ran her off the road. After arriving on-scene, an Attala deputy reported that a third vehicle was involved in the wreck.
- 1:41 pm – A power line was reported lying across the road 27895 Hwy 12 E. The caller said drivers were still driving over the downed power line.
Submit a Comment