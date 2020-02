At 10:03 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of Goldman Street for a report of a prowler.

At 1:27 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a grass fire on the 400 block of Smythe Street. The caller said a shed was in danger. When firefighters arrived they found the shed on fire. They were able to extinguish the flames by 1:35 pm. All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 2:14 pm. No injuries were reported.