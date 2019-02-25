Emergency Dispatches: February 24, 2019

At 10:30 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 400 block of Knox Road for a report of a B&E.

At 3:33 pm Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA on Youth Center Road. The caller said a vehicle was in the ditch. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was no one with the auto.

At 8:55 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. Dispatch said it was red SUV that rolled over near Attala Road 5053 and Attala Road 5210. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units it was approximately 2 miles past the upper bridges. Emergency personnel worked for an hour to free the entrapped patient.There has been no word what the cause of the accident was or the condition of the patients.