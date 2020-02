At 10:12 am Attala Deputies, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a tractor fire on Attala Road 2107 just off the Natchez Trace. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and called for Forestry to assist. All units cleared at 11:23 am. No injuries were reported.

At 11:26 am Kosciusko Police were called to a Marple Street and Chatwin Streets for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.