Emergency Dispatches: February 5, 2020

At 4:23 trees were reported down on highway 14 near Attala Road 4007. MDOT and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called in to assist. Deputies said there were utility lines down in the area. Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said there were showing a debris field on radar in the area.

At 4:44 pm Attala EOC notified Deputies that the storm was directly above Kosciusko but they did not see any tornado signature at the time. Townsend said it was moving east and should be in the Ethel and McCool areas next.

At 5:07 pm Kosciusko Police were called to highway 12 at the North Natchez for a report of the traffic light out.

Other report downed trees include:

* Highway 14 West trees and power lines down

* The end of Attala Road 411 – Deputies arrived on scene and notified dispatch that there were multiple trees down and power lines.

* Attala Road 5215

* Attala Road 5248

* Attala Road 5213

* Attala Road 5248 Power line down