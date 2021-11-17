Emergency Dispatches for Wednesday

8:07 am KPD was dispatched to Fairground Street for a domestic disturbance

8:26 am KPD was dispatched to the Social Security office for someone trespassing

8:47 am all authorities were notified of a vehicle coming from Carrol County into Attala County. The subject was wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

9:42 am Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 43 South for someone trespassing.

10:05 am Deputies notified dispatch that the vehicle matching the description was last seen on Hwy 43 S headed towards Thomastown. Dispatch notified Leake County, and was in contact with MHP for assistance.

14:18 KPD was notified of an alarm at Renasant Bank at 221 E Washington St.