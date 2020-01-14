Emergency Dispatches: January 14, 2020

At 5:58 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 12 west. The caller said a vehicle ran into a ditch in near Baptist-Attala Hospital. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported one vehicle with the front end in a ditch on Autumn Ridge Drive. No injuries were reported.

At 7:53 am Attala Deputies, CD1 Danny Townsend, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA near Attala Road 5202 on highway 14 east. The caller said a vehicle ran into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

At 7:58 Kosciusko Police were called to the Parkway Pure parking lot for a report of a two vehicle MVA.