12:33am – Attala deputies were called to 2483 Attala Rd. 4041 for reports of a house alarm going off.

1:41pm – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Water and Light were called to 1301 East South Street due to a downed power line.

2:05pm – Kosciusko Police were called to the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Veterans Memorial Dr, in front of Kangaroo Crossing, due to a car sitting in the middle of the road.