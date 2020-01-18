Emergency Dispatches: January 18, 2020

At 6:23 pm on January 17th Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA on the intersection of highway 35 South and highway 19. Responding units arrived on scene and reported two lanes were blocked. They advised that there was one entrapped. When medics arrived on scene they notified dispatch to send an additional unit to the scene. The victim was freed from the vehicle at 6:39 pm. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

At 8:48 am Kosciusko Police were dispatched to McDonald’s on highway 12 for a report of a one vehicle auto accident. No injuries were reported.