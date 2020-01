At 8:49 am Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to Adams Tire Shop on North Natchez on for a report of smoke. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was a heating unit that was on and creating the smoke. No injuries were reported. All units cleared at 8:54 am.

At 10:14 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 200 block of South East Street. The caller said someone ran into a a ditch wad was stuck. No injuries were reported.