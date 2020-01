At 3:13 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence and Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of an 18 wheeler fire on highway 19 south approximately 10 miles from highway 35. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there were flames under the vehicle. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 3:47 am. No injures were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.