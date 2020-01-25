Emergency Dispatches: January 25, 2020

At 10:25 am Sheriff Tim Nail notified Attala Communications that there was a two vehicle MVA on Attala Road 4116, also known as Greerville Road. Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Responded. All units cleared the scene at 11:39.

At 11:22 am Kosciusko Police were called to Whitts for a report of a stolen wallet.

At 2:51 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the intersection of South Wells and and Goodman Street. The caller said he locked his keys in his car at the stop sign in the middle of the road.