Emergency Dispatches: January 27, 2020

At 3:13 am Attala Deputies, Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS, City Fire and Rescue along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of a shed fire on the 200 block of Aponaug Road. Units arrived on scene and reported the shed was fully engulfed flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 3:22 am. No injures were reported.

At 5:48 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a report of one vehicle MVA rollover on highway 12 in near Horne’s Grocery. Sergeant Nic Cox arrived on scene notified responding units that both patients were out of the vehicle and there didn’t seem to be any serious injures.