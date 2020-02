At 5:24 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Meadow Ridge Drive. The caller said someone was running up and down the road on a 4-wheeler.

At 6:57 pm Attala Deputies. MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Patrol, Attala Fire and Rescue and Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 east near Thomas Auction. No injuries were reported. All units cleared by 9:10 turning it over to MHP.