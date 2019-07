At 1:31 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Zama Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 19 south just east of the Zama Fire Department. the caller said they could not find any one around the vehicle.

At 12:11 Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue were called to highway 12 at the North Natchez intersection for a report of a two vehicle MVA. No injuries were reported.