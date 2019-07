A12:02 pm Attala Deputies and MedStat EMS responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 19 south. According to medical dispatch an auto hit a crow.or buzzard. The caller said there was possibility glass in their eyes.

At 2:18 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Glendale. The caller said someone broke out all the windows in their car.

At 4:09 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Walmart parking lot for a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.