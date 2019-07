At 7:57 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a gas line that was hit on the 200 block of South Wells Street.. The caller said they hit the line with a backhoe. No injuries were reported.

At 8:45 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Center Road. The caller said a vehicle hit a horse. Emergency personnel arrived on scene but no vehicle was found.