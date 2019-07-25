Emergency Dispatches: July 24, 2019

At 10:48 am Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo Crossing for a report of a shoplifter. Dispatch was told they the subject ran behind the business . He was described as a white male wearing a camo cap and blue jeans.

At 2:11 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to Bachman Street behind Tractor Supply for a report of a woods fire. No damage was reported.

At 5:23 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a car fire on the 300 block of West North Street for a report of a car fire. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that flame were showing from the engine compartment. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 5:29 pm. No injuries were reported.