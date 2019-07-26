Emergency Dispatches: July 26, 2019

At 10:15 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Dollar General in Parkway Plaza for a report of a shoplifter. Management said they left in a black Lexus with an out of state tag. No direction of travel was given.

At 10:41 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on East Jefferson Street at the South Huntington intersection. According to City Fire Chief Duane Burdine, MedStat was dispatched to the scene but no medical transport was given.

At 2:18 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the old hospital on East Adams Street for a report of vandalism.