At 3:10 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were called to 12 East in front of Sonic Drive Inn for a report of a two vehicle MVA. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported. .

At 4:26 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Tipton Street. The caller said silver color car chasing a tan Ford F150. They said the car almost ran the truck off the road.