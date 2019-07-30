Emergency Dispatches: July 30, 2019

At 7:11 am Attala Deputies and the Natchez Trace Park Rangers were called to the Natchez Trace Parkway for a report of a tree down in the roadway. Dispatch said it was located near the railroad bridge.

At 7:40 am Kosciusko Police notified dispatch that they needed barrels placed at the West North and North Jackson intersection. They said that there was about two feet of water in the roadway. Also officers reported other flooded areas in the city including Comfort Street at North Jackson, Martin Luther King near Backman and North Natchez Street at Wombles Machine.