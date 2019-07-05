Emergency Dispatches: July 5, 2019

At 6:09 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3034 for a report of a possible B&E.

At 11:47 pm Attala Deputies were called to a location on Highway 12 west for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. ATL 989

At 12:24 pm Attala Deputies issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) for a stolen vehicle The vehicle is described as a white 2014 Chevrolet. The tag is listed as “ATL 989”. There was no description of occupants or direction of travel given. If you spot this vehicle or have any information yo are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556.

At 1:40 Kosciusko Police was called to Dollar General in Parkway Plaza. The caller said an older black male urinated in the stock room. They told officers that he was leaving in a blue Chevrolet Impala with Holmes county plates.

At 7:13 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 12 east near the water tower in Ethel. The caller said the driver left the scene. The driver was located near the accident scene. MedStat Was called to check the subject out.