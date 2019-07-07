Emergency Dispatches: July 6, 2019

At 12:21 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to a report of a woods fire. The caller said it was across the road from Cannonade Apartments. No structures were in danger.

At 1:50 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover involving postal service vehicle. The caller said it was located on 19 north near highway 440 at the Holmes County line. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation. According to Deputies there were no injures.