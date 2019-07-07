Home » Local » Emergency Dispatches: July 6, 2019

Emergency Dispatches: July 6, 2019

PinterestLinkedin
emergency 911
Posted on

At 12:21 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to a report of a woods fire. The caller said it was across the road from Cannonade Apartments. No structures were in danger.

At 1:50 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover involving postal service vehicle. The caller said it was located on 19 north near highway 440 at the Holmes County line. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation. According to Deputies there were no injures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*