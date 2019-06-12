Emergency Dispatches: June 11, 2019

At 2:24 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Northside parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 2:41 pm Attala Deputies were called to the road behind Mitchel Metal. The caller said a blue car stopped and put out dog food and left a dog there.

At 3:21 pm Kosciusko Police were called to East Adams Street near First Baptist Church for a report of a minor two vehicle MVA. No injuries were reported.

At 7:08 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Wal-Mart parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.