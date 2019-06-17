Emergency Dispatches: June 17, 2019

At 4:08 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Providence and Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to highway 14 east for a report of a one vehicle MVA. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was no one in or around the vehicle.

At 4:56 Attala Fire were dispatched to a report of a tree limb on a power line on highway 35 north approximately a mile past Daisy’s Bar.

At 5:35 pm Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located near the car wash in Williamsville on highway 35 south. They reported there were no injuries.