At 11:25 am Kosciusko Police were called to Super 10 on the square for a report of a shoplifter.

At 12:42 pm Attala Deputies, Ethel Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Main Street in Ethel. There has been no word on any injuries.