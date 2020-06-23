Emergency Dispatches: June 23, 2020

At 12:50 pm Attala Deputies, The Natchez Trace Park Rangers, Baptist EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to an MVA at the 165 mile marker on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

At 3:15 pm Kosciusko Police were called to highway 12 near daylight donuts for a report of an MVA. No injuries were reported.

At 6:39 pm Attala Deputies,Baptist EMS along with Attala Fire were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 19 south. Fire fighters arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was one injury.