At 11:56 am Kosciusko Police were called to Super 10 on the Courthouse Square for a report of a male exposing himself.

At 5:07 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4112 in Sallis for a report of a B&E. The caller said he had some guns and other things stolen.

At 5:26 Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of Love Road. The caller said they wanted to make a complaint of someone dumping trash in their yard.