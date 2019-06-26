Emergency Dispatches: June 26, 2019

At 6:01 am Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 1107. The caller said all the tires on all his vehicles have been slashed.

At 4:12 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on 12 west near approximately 1 mile from Holmes County Line. The caller said there was one vehicle in a ditch. Dispatch was advised that the auto had a blow out causing the driver to lose control. No injuries were reported.

At 6:16 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 12 east just past Greenlee School. The caller said a gray Mustang ran off in a ditch.