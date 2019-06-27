Emergency Dispatches: June 27, 2019

At 11:50 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle auto accident. The caller said it was located on highway 35 south at Lawrence’s Grocery. Deputy Jimmy Nunn arrived on scene and notified responding units that the road was not blocked. No injuries were reported.

At 2:16 pm Attala Deputies, MDOT and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a report of a tree down in the roadway. The caller said it was about one and half miles east of McCool.

At 2:23 pm Attala Deputies were called to Hughes Street in Ethel. The caller said a tree fell on his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

At 2:45 pm Attala Deputies were called to Center Road for a report of a tree in road.

At 2:46 pm Attala Deputies and MDOT were called to highway 429 near Newport for a report of a tree in the roadway.

At 3:27 pm Attala Deputies and MDOT were called to highway14 east near the county line for a report of a tree in the roadway.

At 3:45 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 35 south approximately a mile outside the city. The Attala Sheriff Department arrived on scene and notified responding units that they could cancel that there were no injuries and minor damage. There has been no official word on the cause of the accident. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that it is believed that the wet road conditions could have played a part in the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

At 4:27 pm Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4126 for a report of a B&E.