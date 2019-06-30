Emergency Dispatches: June 29, 2019

At 3:58 pm Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4101 for a report of someone dumping trash in front of a house.

At 4:04 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Woodberry Apartments. The caller said they wanted to report a missing vehicle.

At 5:20 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Dollar General parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. The caller said one vehicle had left the scene.

At 8:10 pm Attala Deputies, MDOT and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 440 near Attala Road 3005 for a report of tree down in the roadway. The caller said the road was completely blocked.