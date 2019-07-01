Emergency Dispatches: June 30, 2019

At 10:00 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2104 for a report of a stolen pistol.

At 10:27 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 300 block of West North Street for a report of a stolen dog.

At 9:31 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 35 south near Dollar General. Deputies on scene said they had two possible patients. One with ankle and leg pain and the second with chest pain.