Around 7:12 p.m. June 3, 2020 Kosciusko City Fire and Kosciusko Police Department were called to Dickerson Petroleum behind Kangaroo Crossing for a report of a fire.

According to Captain Chad Spears the fire was located near the back restroom addition at a pile of leftover roofing debris. The firefighters worked with a trackhoe to spread out the debris and extinguish the fire.