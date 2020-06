Around 10:30 a.m. Attala Deputies were called to a report of breaking and entering on Attala Rd 3022.

Kosciusko City Fire and Kosciusko Water and Light were called around 2:52 p.m. for a report of light pole fire on Pecan Blvd. No injuries were reported.

At 5:16 pm Attala Deputies, CD1, along with Attala Fire were called to highway 35 south near the Yockanookany bridge for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the vehicle hit a tree. No injuries were reported.