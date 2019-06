At 1:27 pm Kosciusko Police were called to West South Street for a report of a 4 wheeler on the road.

At 1:49 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on highway 12 east at the Sunflower Grocery Store. The management said that an employee was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The auto was located at Glendale Apartment shortly after the incident. The employee was uninjured.