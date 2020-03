At 4:21 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Fair Oil for a gas drive off. The vehicle was described as older model green Chevrolet pickup driven by a younger white female. No direction of travel was given.

At 8:00 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 35 south near Parkway Pure. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported the intersection was completely blocked.No injuries were reported.