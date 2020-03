At 10:36 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 300 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a B&E.

At 2:39 pm Attala Fire Central Station was called to highway 43 north for a report of a grass fire. The caller said it was a controled burn that got out of hand.

At 6:46 pm Attala Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 43 south.